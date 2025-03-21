MASL in 5 - March 21, 2025
March 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
The race for the 8th and final playoff spot is in full swing!
Join Alex Bastyovanszky for this week's MASL in 5 as he breaks down the week that was in Week 16 and the road to the 2025 Ron Newman Cup playoffs!
