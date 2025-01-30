MASL in 5 - January 30, 2025

January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







We had a wild Week 9 in the MASL, and Alex Bastyovanszky is here to break down everything you might have missed in just five minutes in this week's MASL in 5

