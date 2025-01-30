MASL in 5 - January 30, 2025
January 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
We had a wild Week 9 in the MASL, and Alex Bastyovanszky is here to break down everything you might have missed in just five minutes in this week's MASL in 5
Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2025
- Sidekicks Fall Short to Comets in Thrilling Matchup - Dallas Sidekicks
- Wave Prep for Baltimore Saturday in Milwaukee - Milwaukee Wave
- Comets Score Three Goals in Final Minutes to Top Dallas 7-6 - Kansas City Comets
- Heat Travel to St. Louis Saturday Night - Harrisburg Heat
- Texas Outlaws Play Back to Back this Weekend - Texas Outlaws
- Vandegriffe, Ejimadu Strike MASL Player of the Week Honors - Kansas City Comets
- Week 9 Players of the Week Named - MASL
- St. Louis Ambush Expand to USL2 for 2025 Season - St. Louis Ambush
