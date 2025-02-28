MASL in 5 - February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)







Catch up on what you might've missed in Week 13 in the MASL with this week's edition of MASL in 5 with Alex Bastyovanszky!

Also, Alex is joined this week by our reigning co-Golden Boot, Zach Reget of the Kansas City Comets!

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 28, 2025

