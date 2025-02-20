MASL in 5 - February 20, 2025
February 20, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
Check out the week that was in the MASL in just 5 minutes as Alex Bastyovanszky hosts this week's MASL in 5
Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 20, 2025
- Kelvin Tallies Four Points in Utica City Win - Utica City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.