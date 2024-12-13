MASL En Español - Utica City FC vs. Empire Strykes - 12.13.24
December 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Utica City FC vs. Empire Strykes - 12.13.24
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Comets Return Home for Meeting with Dallas Sidekicks - Kansas City Comets
- MASL Transaction Report - December 13th, 2024 - MASL
- San Diego Sockers Match Preview v Utica City - San Diego Sockers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica City FC Stories
- UCFC Open Season Friday at Empire
- Utica City to Host 2025 MASL All Star Game
- Utica City FC Suffers Season-Ending Loss to Kansas City in Game 2 of Conference Semifinals, 7-5
- Utica City FC Forces Overtime; Falls to Kansas City in Game 1 of Conference Semifinals, 5-4
- UCFC Announcement Regarding Availability of de Andrade, Tayou, and Moreira for Upcoming Series