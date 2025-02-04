Sports stats



Chihuahua Savage

MASL En Español - Chihuahua Savage vs. Empire Strykers - 2.5.25 - 6:35pm PST

February 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Chihuahua Savage YouTube Video


En Español - Tacoma Stars vs. Empire Strykers Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.
Check out the Chihuahua Savage Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Chihuahua Savage Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central