MASL All-Star Pre-Game Skills Challenge
February 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
The MASL All-Star Game kicks off with a pre-game skills challenge LIVE from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY. The skills challenge will be followed by a live broadcast of the All-Star game exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
