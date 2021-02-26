Mascot Food Fight for Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are teaming up with Ozarks Food Harvest for a Food Fight! Starting today and running through March 12, the Cardinals are encouraging Southwest Missouri residents to donate what they can to help feed our neighbors in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All fans that donate through www.springfieldcardinals.com/foodfight will be entered to win one of three great Springfield Cardinals prizes! Additionally, the first 10 donors overall will receive a mystery Springfield Cardinals promotional giveaway item.

Traditionally, the Ozarks Food Harvest Food Fight is a district-wide competition among Springfield Public Schools, but with the challenges schools are facing this year, our community is depending on local businesses and organizations to raise funds for the 10th annual Food Fight to help assist the one in five children and one in seven adults who suffer from food insecurity in Southwest Missouri.

Every $5 donation will help provide 20 meals for friends and neighbors facing hunger.

To donate to those who need our help, fans can visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/foodfight and choose their favorite Cardinals mascot (Louie vs. Fetch) for their Food Fight team. From there, you'll be taken to the official donation page.

Every $5 you donate through the above link will result in one entry ($10 = 2 entries, etc.) and a chance for you to win one of these items from the official Cardinals Team Store:

-Flexfit Springfield Cardinals Hat

-Replica Springfield Cardinals Jersey (red)

-Springfield Cardinals Sweatshirt Blanket

Over the past year since the pandemic reached Southwest Missouri, Ozarks Food Harvest has faced significant changes in its operations to continue meeting the rising needs of the community. In January of 2021 alone, they distributed 2.3 million pounds of food to food-insecure children, families and seniors. Over the past year, they have distributed over 1 million meals to assist over 42,000 individuals--many of which are seeking food assistance for the first time in their lives.

"This is just the beginning of a long road to recovery," Ozarks Food Harvest Community Engagement Coordinator Sarah Byrd said. "Thousands of people are out of work, and our local economy is suffering. It's uncertain when 'business as usual' will resume, but one thing is certain: Our neighbors will continue to need help, and we need your support to get them the food they need for as long as they may need it."

About Ozarks Food Harvest

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 Ozarks counties. The Food Bank reaches nearly 30,000 individuals weekly and provides more than 22 million meals annually. Half of households served by Ozarks Food Harvest include children or seniors, and each year they provide more than 17 million meals to 261,300 people across its 28-county service area.

Founded in 1983, Ozarks Food Harvest has a stated mission of Transforming Hunger into Hope. The simple statement serves as a visionary and meaningful summary of Ozarks Food Harvest's goals, while expressing exactly what it is The Food Bank does. Ozarks Food Harvest provides food distribution and services to 270 Ozarks nonprofits.

