Maschmeyer, MraÃÅÃÂzovaÃÅÃÂ, Poulin Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by SharkNinja Canada

December 30, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer, Charge forward Kateřina Mrázová and Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) '3 Stars of the Week' presented by SharkNinja Canada following games from Dec. 23-29.

FIRST STAR - EMERANCE MASCHMEYER, G, OTTAWA CHARGE

Maschmeyer made 34 saves, tied for the third-most in her career, in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the New York Sirens at Prudential Center. Her performance included six stops each against Jessie Eldridge and Abby Roque, helping the Charge snap a three-game losing streak overall. Ottawa, which will play 11 of its first 15 games on the road this season, also recorded its first road victory of the campaign after two losses in regulation time and one in a shootout. As well, Maschmeyer's play supported a 4-for-4 showing by Ottawa's penalty killers. The 30-year-old, from Bruderheim, Alberta, held New York off the scoreboard until Sirens rookie Sarah Fillier scored at 23 seconds of the third period. Maschmeyer leads the PWHL in minutes played with 300:33, save percentage at .929, and her goals-against average of 2.20 through five appearances trails only the 2.00 of Montreal's Elaine Chuli, who had played three fewer games entering the Victoire's contest against Boston Monday night.

SECOND STAR - KATEŘINA MRAÃÂZOVAÃÂ, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Mrázová, who set up the opening goal by Emily Clark just 6:15 into the contest, scored the 3-0 goal for Ottawa at 6:53 of the second period in Sunday's victory. After New York's Sarah Fillier had blocked a shooting attempt by Clark, Mrázova picked up the puck in the slot, had her initial shot blocked but then regained possession to the right of Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder and drove a 10-foot shot into the short-side corner above the netminder's right shoulder. With her first goal of the season and two other shots in the game, Mrázová tied with Brianne Jenner, Danielle Serdachny and Clark for the team lead in the game. For the season, her 1-3- 4 point total ties Mrázová for the team lead in assists and places her in a three-way tie for second in points with Serdachny and Jincy Roese, two points behind Tereza Vanišová's 3-3- 6.

THIRD STAR - MARIE-PHILIP POULIN, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Poulin scored the winning goal in Montréal's 3-2 victory at Minnesota Saturday, extending her point streak to three games and helping to lift the Victoire to its third consecutive triumph. She cut in alone from the left side, used her forehand to accept Laura Stacey's pass from the right, then shifted to the backhand to slide the puck past Frost goalie Maddie Rooney from inside the blue paint at 5:54 of the second period. Poulin's second goal of the season, tallied just 2:37 after Minnesota's Brooke McQuigge had tied the score, sent Minnesota to its first regulation loss of the campaign and ended the Frost's four-game winning streak. Entering Monday night's game against the Fleet at Place Bell, Poulin had 2-1- 3 in five games this season - tied for second on the team with Stacey (2-1- 3) and Jennifer Gardiner (1-2- 3), behind Abby Boreen's 2-2- 4. Poulin also had won 58 of her 98 face-offs for the season and carried a 59.2% success rate into the circle for Monday night's contest.

The '3 Stars of the Week' presented by SharkNinja Canada are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' presented by SharkNinja Canada Standings:

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 10 Points

