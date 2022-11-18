Marvel Holiday Package Now Available - Includes Tickets, Merchandise, Experiences

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have unveiled a special Marvel-inspired holiday package that includes tickets, merchandise, and specials experiences! The package is available now through December 16th.

Fans can also order by calling a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3. This package has a value of $575 and is available for just $165!

The Marvel Holiday Package starts with a BlueClaws Mini Plan. Recipients get tickets to five BlueClaws games in 2023, plus a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game. Additionally, fans get two boardwalk game passes for each game as well. Parking is included with this package.

The package also includes BlueClaws Marvel merchandise, both a cap (adjustable or knit) and hooded sweatshirt!

Finally, the package includes a choice of two of five experiences. Recipients can choose among the following: a ceremonial first pitch, watch fireworks from the field, pre-game catch in the outfield, half-inning as the PA-announcer, early entry to watch batting practice, and a mini manager experience (kids 10 & under only).

Finally, recipients will receive a BlueClaws 20th season fleece blanket and a Medusas de Jersey Shore knit scarf.

The BlueClaws Marvel Holiday Package is available through December 16th. The BlueClaws will be gift wrapping each gift nd providing a gift certificate to each buyer that you can put right under the tree! Gift pickup at the ballpark begins on December 5th.

