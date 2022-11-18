Marvel-Designed Hat Now on Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A brand new Fort Wayne TinCaps hat designed by Marvel and New Era is now on sale. Fans can purchase this one-of-a-kind hat at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and on TinCaps.com. TinCaps/Marvel-themed t-shirts are also available.

TinCaps players and coaches will wear the red hat, which features a heroized version of mascot Johnny TinCap, during a game in the 2023 season at Parkview Field. The "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" game date, along with other promotions, will be announced at a later time.

The Orchard Team Store is regularly open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 till 3:30 p.m. on Fridays. The recently restocked Orchard will also have extended hours during the holiday season. See schedule below.

The TinCaps are one of 96 Minor League Baseball teams set to participate in the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series next year. All 96 clubs will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one themed game in 2023 and 2024.

Fans can keep up with the MiLB-Marvel collaboration by visiting MiLB.com/marvel to see each new logo and learn more about the multi-year partnership. Fans should also follow #MiLBxMarvel on social media platforms.

"We're super excited for our partnership with Marvel and for our fans to now have a chance to get these unique, brand new hats," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps also have a special holiday season drink sampler on sale, teaming up with locally-owned Hop River Brewing and Five Star Distributing.

The San Diego Padres-affiliated TinCaps are scheduled to begin their 2023 High-A Midwest League season on Thursday, April 6 at West Michigan, while Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) versus the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. Fans can already book group outings and purchase season ticket plans. Click here for the complete schedule and for more information about tickets.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field Additional Holiday Season Hours

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. (Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut)

Friday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

