Martín Ojeda POWERFUL STRIKE Beats the Keeper for the @OrlandoCitySC Goal
July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2024
- Minnesota United Falls 2-0 on the Road Against the Seattle Sounders - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Win Over Club Tijuana - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 Action Home with 2-0 Win Over Minnesota - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.