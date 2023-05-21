Martorella Salami Lifts 'Caps to Comeback Road Win

DAYTON, Ohio - The series started with a no-hitter. It ended with a slugfest. And the TinCaps delivered the final blow, defeating the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 11-10, on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne, which has won five of its last seven games, took the series. The 'Caps have won back-to-back road series.

First baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) belted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the eighth inning as the TinCaps overcame a 10-7 deficit.

Martorella is now tied for the Midwest League lead in home runs with seven. He ranks second in the circuit in RBIs with 30.

Earlier in the game it didn't look like the TinCaps would need to rally. Designated hitter Carlos Luis swatted a two-run homer to right field in the first inning to open the scoring. Fort Wayne added two more in the third, including an RBI double from Martorella.

Even after the Dragons tied the game with four in the bottom of the third, the 'Caps retook the lead in the fourth as outfielder Joshua Mears (No. 14 Padres prospect) knocked a run-scoring double and shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 1 Padres prospect) laced an RBI single. Merrill finished 3-for-5 with a stolen base.

The TinCaps put up an additional run in the seventh to lead 7-4 only to see the Dragons erupt for six in the bottom frame.

Following Martorella's salami, Chris Lincoln pitched a scoreless eighth and Raul Brito worked a perfect ninth for the save. During the middle innings, Bobby Milacki was key with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, including five strikeouts and lowering his season ERA to 1.96.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 23 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect)

Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Christian Fernandez

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

