St. Cloud, Minn. -Â The St. Cloud Rox completed a two-game series sweep of the Mankato MoonDogs with 10-0 blowout win, Monday.

The MoonDogs season struggles with the Rox carried through finale as Monday marked the last matchup of the season between the Minnesota Northwoods League foes. The Rox outscored the visiting MoonDogs, 19-1, and were outhit, 25-7, in the final two meetings of the season. Overall, Mankato finished the 2020 campaign with a 2-7 showing against St. Cloud.

Ben Norman'sÂ first-pitch leadoff triple put the Rox in business in the first, Monday. A few batters later, Norman scooted home and beat out a throw with a head-first slide to score the game's first run.

The Rox lead was upped whenÂ Collin MontezÂ singled to scoreÂ Jack Kelly.Â Sam IrelandÂ followed suit with another RBI single to scoreÂ Jordan BarthÂ and make it 3-0. A bases-loaded walk rounded out the scoring in the fourth and put the Rox up 4-0.

Jack WinklerÂ put St. Cloud up 5-0 with another RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

St. Cloud batted around their order in the seventh and scored five more times on four hits to double their lead, 10-0. They ultimately held on to win by double digits, Monday.

The Rox had the only error in Monday's affair and outhit the MoonDogs, 12-5. Mankato's designated hitter,Â Tommy Beres,Â saw his bat stay hot for the Dogs with a 3-for-4 night.

The win was earned by the Rox R.J. Martinez (3-0), who eventually was honored with Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his performance. The right hander pitched seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing five hits. Martinez walked one and struck out 10 others.

Hunter Conrad (0-1)Â fell victim of the loss in his first outing with the MoonDogs. He pitched 5.2 innings, gave up seven hits and five runs. Conrad walked three and struck out a pair in his debut. In the eighth, MoonDogs' outfielderÂ Adam LaRockÂ moved to the mound for an inning of relief and struck out two while stranding the bases loaded.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (17-22) are back at Franklin Rogers Park to take on the Willmar Stingers (19-20) at 6:35 p.m.

