Martinez Finishes with 4 Hits, Cardinals Lose 7-1 to Drillers

September 3, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - John Nogowski gave the Cardinals an early lead, but the Drillers kept coming.

Nogowski drilled his 11th home run of the season in the second inning and Jose Martinez singled four times in a 7-1 Cardinals loss to Tulsa on Sunday in front of 5,611 fans at Hammons Field.

Playing left field for just the second time this year, Nogowski flashed his power early with a homer to left that put the Cardinals up 1-0. But that's all the Cardinals would get across.

Cardinals shortstop Jose Martinez was an offensive bright spot. Martinez finished 4-for-4 in the first four-hit game of his Double-A career. Martinez began his time in Springfield mired in an 0-for-29 slump but is now riding a six-game hit streak.

The Drillers trailed until a three-run fifth inning. And aside from that fifth, Cardinals starter Casey Meisner looked good, allowing just two baserunners in the other five innings he pitched. He finished with six full innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

A three-run Gavin Lux triple off Meisner put Tulsa ahead 3-1 after five.

That score stuck until the ninth when the Drillers added four runs on four hits and a walk off Hector Mendoza, putting the game mostly out of reach and securing the 7-1 final.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals close out their 2018 season on Labor Day Monday against Tulsa with first pitch scheduled for 12:15pm and gates set to open at 11:15am.

Monday is Fan Appreciation Day at the ballpark. All fans in attendance will receive a ticket voucher to a 2019 Springfield Cardinals game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.