Martin Voted Postseason All-Star

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' first baseman Kyle Martin has been voted to the American Association Postseason All-Star Team.

Martin is hitting .296 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI, while starting all of the Goldeyes' 59 games this season. The Greenville, South Carolina native ranks eighth in the American Association in batting average, tied for fifth in home runs, and third in RBI. Martin is also second among qualifying first baseman with a .992 fielding percentage, and leads the position in both total chances (476) and assists (35).

Martin has hit safely in 45 of 59 games, and ran off a career-high 12-game hitting streak from July 15th-26th. The 27-year-old has struck out just 44 times in 255 plate appearances (17 percent), which is the second fewest of any player in the American Association with at least 10 home runs.

Martin originally signed with the Goldeyes last June, and hit .275 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI in 82 contests. Dating back to July of 2019, Martin has 98 RBI in his last 119 games in a Goldeyes' uniform.

Martin was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round in 2015 out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina), and reached the Double-A level in 2018.

The Postseason All-Star Team was voted on by field managers, executives, and media members associated with all 12 American Association clubs. Additional season awards will be announced in the coming days.

2020 American Association Postseason All-Star Team

C Chris Chinea, St. Paul Saints

1B Kyle Martin, Winnipeg Goldeyes

2B Edwin Arroyo, Chicago Dogs

3B Damek Tomscha, Sioux Falls Canaries

SS Andrew Ely, Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Adam Brett Walker, Milwaukee Milkmen

OF Logan Landon, Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Mikey Reynolds, St. Paul Saints

DH Drew Ward, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

P Mike Devine, St. Paul Saints

RP Peyton Gray, St. Paul Saints

The Goldeyes conclude the 2020 season tonight against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

American Association Stories from September 10, 2020

