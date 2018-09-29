Martin Ouellette Assigned to Solar Bears from Lightning

September 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Martin Ouellette has been reassigned to the team by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando's NHL affiliate. Ouellette was signed to an American Hockey League contract by the Syracuse Crunch - Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate - on June 27.

Ouellette (mar-TAN woo-LETT), 26, appeared in 42 games with the Florida Everblades last season, posting a 33-5-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and four shutouts. Ouellette's 33 wins led all Eastern Conference goalies, and his goals-against average ranked second in the league. During the regular season, the netminder was twice named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week, an honor he has received three total times in his career. Ouellette also represented Florida at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound goalie then guided the Everblades to an Eastern Conference championship in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, backstopping Florida to Game 7 of the Kelly Cup Finals. In 19 postseason appearances, Ouellette posted a 14-5 record with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout.

In 155 career games with the Everblades, Reading Royals and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec native has amassed a 93-58-8 record with a 2.40 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Prior to turning pro, Ouellette played for the University of Maine, where he appeared in 82 career matches with a 28-33-14 record, a 2.52 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Ouellette was a seventh-round selection (#184 overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

ECHL Stories from September 29, 2018

