Martin & Bracewell Best CC

CORPUS CHRISTI - Ben Bracewell struck out 10 over eight innings and Richie Martin hit two home runs Thursday night as the RockHounds blanked Corpus Christi, 5-0, before 4,016 fans at Whataburger Field.

Brandon Bielak absorbed the loss despite striking out a career-best 11 batters over six innings of work. The only marker against him was Martin's two-out homer in the second. Bielak (2-4) issued one walk and permitted only two other hits, both singles.

After yielding back-to-back knocks in the first, Bracewell (4-7) retired 16 of the next 17. The Hooks managed only one hit past the first.

Martin scored the RockHounds second run in the seventh. He worked a free pass from Carlos Sierra, advanced via a balk and scored from second on a wild pitch.

J.P. Sportman hit a two-run clout in the eighth against lefty Kit Scheetz.

Martin opened the ninth with a salvo to left field for his first multi-homer performance of the season. He entered the evening with three homers in 108 games.

Lefty Jarret Martin struck out the side in a perfect ninth to end the game.

Rehabbing Astros catcher Brian McCann went 1-for-3 as the Hooks' designated hitter.

Forrest Whitley (0-2, 3.76) is slated to make the start for Corpus Christi Friday night as the Hooks aim for a split. Parker Dunshee (5-4, 2.44) will work for Midland.

