MARTA from the Spot!! #nwsl
July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Kansas City Current Suffer First Defeat of 2024 Campaign in 2-1 Loss Against Orlando - Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Earn Second-Straight Shutout - Chicago Red Stars
- Utah Royals FC Head to Washington to Take on Seattle Reign FC - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Close Road Trip with Loss to Chicago Red Stars - Houston Dash
- Racing Louisville Hits the Road for Away Tilt at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.