Marshall Community Credit Union Announced as Presenting Sponsor of 2020 Season

April 16, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers are thrilled to announce an extended partnership with Marshall Community Credit Union, as MCCU becomes the Presenting Sponsor of the 2020- season. The announcement came Friday morning via a video conference call, and those in attendance included Tyler Shore (Bombers GM), Corrie Rozell (MCCU Chief Operating Officer), and of course, Moe Skeeter.

"We have been partnering with the Battle Creek Bombers for the past five years, and have developed a strong connection not just with the team, but with the greater Battle Creek area. Through our association with the Bombers, we have been able to cultivate other meaningful relationships with various Battle Creek organizations, and it has deepened our support and appreciation of Battle Creek and all that it has to offer. We are excited to be stepping up our partnership with the Bombers, and enjoy working with a local summer collegiate team that provides countless hours of affordable entertainment to area families," said MCCU COO Corrie Rozell.

Marshall Community Credit Union has been a proud community partner of the Battle Creek Bombers for 5 plus years. Their support has continued to grow over the past several years and this partnership is a culmination of that relationship.

"The Battle Creek Bombers are thrilled to have Marshall Community Credit Union as our Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 season and beyond. As an institution who shares our same beliefs of great customer service, going the extra mile for their members, and always adding a personal touch, MCCU is an ideal partner for our organization. Over the past 5 years, MCCU has been on board to help us achieve our mission of providing affordable family fun to all of our fans, as well as using our platform as a FUN company to impact the Battle Creek Community. Additionally, with MCCU's ongoing support, the Battle Creek Bombers can continue to give opportunities to interns, players, coaches, and gameday staff each summer at C.O. Brown Stadium," said Bombers GM Tyler Shore.

Marshall Community Credit Union is a federally insured full-service financial institution with offices located in Marshall, Battle Creek and Coldwater. For more information on products, services or members, please contact 269.781.9885 or visit marshallcommunitycu.com.

The Battle Creek Bombers begin their 14th season of Northwoods League baseball at home on Tuesday, May 26th at 6:35pm. For the full 2020 schedule, tickets, and more, visit our website, BattleCreekBombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 16, 2020

Marshall Community Credit Union Announced as Presenting Sponsor of 2020 Season - Battle Creek Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.