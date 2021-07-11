Marrero's Mash Propels Daytona to Extra-Inning Triumph, 6-4

JUPITER, Fla. - Down to their final out and staring a season-long-tying four-game losing streak in the face, the Tortugas refused to let that manifest. LF Wendell Marrero clobbered a game-tying home run in the ninth before Daytona put up three in the 10th to stun the Jupiter Hammerheads, 6-4, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

With the bases empty and two outs, Marrero (2-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) whacked a 1-0 pitch 400 feet beyond the right-field fence for a solo home run. His third dinger of the season tied the game for the first time since the opening frame, 3-3.

Jupiter (26-33) threatened in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners at second and third with one out. However, RHP Stevie Branche (3.0 IP, 3 H, SO) escaped the threat on a fielder's choice out at the plate and a fly ball to right.

In the 10th, RF-3B Leo Seminati (0-3, R, SO) was plunked on a 1-2 pitch to start the frame. Following a strikeout, CF Ranser Amador (2-4, R, RBI, SO) spun a hard ground ball through the hole between third and short. 1B Michel Triana (0-4, R, 2 SO) - the automatic runner to start the frame - raced around to score from second on the single to give Daytona (28-32) their first lead of the day, 4-3.

Two pitchers later, 2B Gus Steiger (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SO) sent a missile into right. Seminati and Amador chugged to the dish on the Spring Park, Minn. native's double to extend the 'Tugas advantage to three, 6-3.

The Hammerheads would bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the frame, but could not draw even. A wild pitch and a hit batter began the inning, but RHP Vin Timpanelli (1.0 IP, R, 2 SO) induced a run-scoring ground out to short before striking out the game's final two hitters to seal Daytona's win, 6-4, and his Low-A Southeast-leading eighth save of the season.

Jupiter jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through three innings on a bases-loaded double play and a throwing error.

Daytona managed to get on the board in the fourth, as DH Ivan Johnson (1-4, R, 2B) doubled, moved to third on a line out, and scored on a ground ball to second from Marrero.

The Hammerheads and Tortugas would trade single runs in the middle innings. Jupiter picked up a tally, 3-1, on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth before Daytona SS Brandon Leyton (1-5, R, 2B, SO) doubled and was driven home on a single from C Garrett Wolforth (1-4, RBI, SO). The 23-year-old's run-scoring knock extended his hitting streak to a team-best 12 and his on-base streak to a season-long 26.

Branche (3.0 IP, 3 H, SO) posted just his second outing of the season without multiple strikeouts but twirled three scoreless to earn his fourth win. RHP Miguel Medrano (3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, ER, BB) took a no-decision for the Tortugas in a scheduled shortened outing.

RHP Evan Brabrand (3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 SO) punched out five but suffered a blown save and his second defeat. Starter RHP Matt Givin (7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 SO) was outstanding for the Hammerheads over a season-high 7.0 innings.

