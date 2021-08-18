Marquee Sports Network to Air Four Upcoming Smokies Games

SEVIERVILLE, TN - Marquee Sports Network announced Monday that they will air four upcoming Tennessee Smokies games. Former Chicago Cubs Catcher Jody Davis will join "The Voice of the Smokies" Mick Gillispie on air for all four contests.

Marquee will air two Smokies games this week against the Birmingham Barons, then two in September against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The first two are this Friday and Saturday, August 20-21. Friday's game and both September games will be aired live on Marquee at 7 PM ET. Saturday's game will be tape-delayed and will begin on Marquee at 9 PM ET.

"I'm excited about these games, because I've worked with Mick before and we've had a lot of fun," said Davis. "I've been out of baseball for about three years now, I'm looking forward to seeing the kids again."

Davis played for the Cubs for eight seasons from 1981-88. In 990 games in a Cubs uniform, Davis hit .251 with 122 home runs and 467 RBI. Davis was an All-Star in 1984 and 1986, and was a Gold Glove Catcher in 1986. He finished 10th in the MVP Voting in 1984 after hitting .265 with 19 home runs and a career-high 94 RBI. Davis was originally drafted by the Mets in the third round of the 1976 January Draft from Middle Georgia State University. The Cubs drafted Davis from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft on December 8, 1980.

The Smokies begin a series against the Birmingham Barons Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Tickets for the entire series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

