Marlowe Wins TL Player of the Month

Cade Marlowe was selected as the Texas League Player of the Month for September it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. In only 11 games, he led the league in batting average (.511), on base percentage (.569), slugging percentage (1.133), home runs (7), hits (23) and extra base hits (13). That performance also earned him a late season promotion to Triple-A Tacoma where he finished the regular season. Marlowe is now currently on the Seattle Mariners taxi squad as they compete in the MLB Postseason.

Over 120 games with Arkansas this season, Marlowe posted a .291/.380/.483 batting line with 20 home runs, 86 RBIs and 36 stolen bases. It was his second consecutive minor league season with at least 20 homers and 20 steals. He was named a co-recipient of the Mariners minor league Dominate the Zone Hitter Award at the conclusion of the minor league season.

Marlowe was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 20th round of the 2019 draft out of West Georgia. The 25-year old is a native of Tifton, Georgia.

Cade Marlowe is Texas League Player of the Month for September. Mark Wagner

