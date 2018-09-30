Marlies Update Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has reassigned 11 players from their training camp roster to their ECHL affiliate, the Newfoundland Growlers. Defencemen Sean Durzi and Mac Hollowell also have been reassigned to their OHL teams.

In addition, forwards Semyon Babintsev, Maxim Mizyurin and Marcus Power, defencemen James Melindy and Kristians Rubins and goaltender Michael Garteig have also been released from their training camp tryouts.

The Marlies current training camp roster holds nine players, including three forwards, four defencemen and two goaltenders. Remaining with the Marlies are forwards Griffen Molino, J.J. Piccinich and Eric Selleck, defencemen Kyle Cumiskey, Sam Jardine, Andrew Nielsen and Rasmus Sandin and goaltenders Kasimir Kaskisuo and Justin Peters. The current Marlies training camp roster is below.

The Marlies begin their defence of the Calder Cup on the road against the Utica Comets and the Binghamton Devils on October 5 and 6. The Marlies' home opener on October 8 at 3:00 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters will be the club's inaugural game at the newly named Coca-Cola Coliseum. Single game tickets for the regular season can be purchased online or by calling 416-597-PUCK (7825).

UPDATED TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Position Name

D Kyle Cumiskey

D Sam Jardine

G Kasimir Kaskisuo

F Griffen Molino

D Andrew Nielsen

G Justin Peters

F J.J. Piccinich

D Rasmus Sandin

F Eric Selleck

