Marlies Sign Seven Players

July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Emerson Clark, Hudson Elynuik, Giorgio Estephan, Ryan Moore, Zach O'Brien as well as defencemen Sam Jardine and Stefan LeBlanc.

Clark, 25, recorded 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) over 89 games with the Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets and San Jose Barracuda (AHL). The Le Gardeur, Quebec-native played for the Oshawa Generals (OHL), registering 33 points (7 goals, 26 assists) over 147 games and the Windsor Spitfires, where he had 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) through 63 games.

Elynuik, 20, played 245 games for the Spokane Chiefs (WHL) from 2013 to 2018, registering 220 points (83 goals, 137 assists). Elynuik began his WHL career with the Kootenay Ice in 2012, playing 35 games and recording three points (1 goal, 2 assists). The Calgary-native was drafted 74th overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Estephan, 21, recorded 325 points (131 goals, 194 assists) over 327 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos. He split the 2017-18 season between Lethbridge and Swift Current, where he captured the WHL Championship after registering 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games. The Edmonton-native played six postseason games with the Rochester Americans in 2015-16, scoring one goal. Estephan was drafted 152nd overall in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Moore, 21, played for the Windsor Spitfires, Plymouth Whalers, Flint Firebirds and Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) over 321 regular season games, recording 237 points (94 goals, 143 assists). The Troy, Michigan-native joined the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2017-18, capturing the OHL Championship and recording 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) over 42 regular season games.

O'Brien, 26, split the 2017-18 season between the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) and the Wichita Thunder (ECHL), recording 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) through 55 games. The St. John's-native captured the Calder Cup in 2014-15 with the Manchester Monarchs. O'Brien played 192 games in the QMJHL with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, recording 260 points (127 goals, 133 assists).

Jardine, 24, recorded 32 points (3 goals, 29 assists) over 97 games with Ohio State University (NCAA) where he was an Alternate Captain in 2014-15. He split the 2017-18 season between the Marlies and the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL), recording 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) through 63 games with Orlando. Jardine was drafted 169th overall in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

LeBlanc, 22, recorded 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) over 56 games with the Laval Rocket (AHL) in 2017-18. The Oakville-native played for the Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) for 220 games, recording 104 points (24 goals, 80 assists) and was an Alternate Captain from 2014 to 2017.

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.