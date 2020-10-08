Marlies Sign Defenceman Riley McCourt
October 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Riley McCourt to a two-year AHL contract.
McCourt, 20, played in 63 games with the Flint Firebirds (OHL) this past season, recording a career-high 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) which was ranked fifth overall amongst OHL defencemen. The St. Catharines, ON native split his OHL career between Flint and the Hamilton Bulldogs, appearing in 175 games over four seasons and registering 30 goals and 87 assists.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the regular season featured 10 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).
