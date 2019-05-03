Marlies Set for Game Two of North Division Finals
May 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies extended their postseason win streak to four on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the second-round best-of-seven series against Cleveland. After going down by one in the first period, the Marlies came out firing in the second period, tallying four goals to find themselves up 4-2 after 40 minutes of play. Trevor Moore added an empty net goal late in the game to seal a 5-2 win on home ice.
Special teams continue to be important for the Marlies as Toronto was 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and was 4-for-7 on the power play on Wednesday. The Marlies' league-best postseason power play (40%) has converted six times, while the penalty kill (84.6%) has picked up a shorthanded goal and allowed only two goals against. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 14 of 16 shots he faced on Wednesday, improving to 4-0 in the playoffs with a .949 Save Percentage and a 1.49 Goals Against Average.
Players to watch: Jeremy Bracco recorded four assists on Wednesday, tying a team record for number in assists in a game. He sits second amongst AHL skaters with eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in four games. Rasmus Sandin has recorded six assists through four postseason games, leading all defencemen and rookies. Chris Mueller had two points in Wednesday's game, including a power play goal. He leads the league in power play goals with three. Cleveland's Tommy Cross (1 goal, 1 assist) and Mark Letestu (1 goal, 1 assist) each picked up two points on Wednesday.
With the tone now set, the Marlies will look to continue their streak tonight and head to Cleveland with a 2-0 series lead. Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2 and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Maple Leafs app. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes access at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)
4-0-0-0 Overall Record 3-2-0-0
1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-0
Win 4 Streak Loss 1
15 Goals For 16
6 Goals Against 11
40% Power Play Percentage 10.5%
84.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 61.9%
A. Brooks (4)
C. Mueller (4) Leading Goal Scorer M. Letestu (3)
J. Bracco (8) Leading Points Scorer S. Milano (7)
K. Kaskisuo (4) Wins Leader B. Thiessen (3)
