Marlies Set for Game Two in Rochester

The North Division semifinals continue today as the Toronto Marlies and Rochester Americans meet for game two at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Marlies set the tone for the series on Friday with a convincing 4-1 win over the higher-seeded Americans. Nicholas Baptiste potted the opening goal of the series in the second period and it was clear from there that the Marlies came to play.

Toronto was 3-for-3 for on the penalty kill and was 1-for-3 on the power play. The Americans outshot the Marlies 30-23, but Kasimir Kaskisuo stood tall in net, turning away 29 shots and allowing just one goal late in the game.

With a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the Marlies will look to pick up another win and head back home for games three and four with a strong advantage. They will have a tough road ahead as the bolstered Americans aim to even up the series.

Players to watch: Chris Mueller scored two goals in Friday's contest, and the first goal was his seventh career game-winning goal in the postseason. Rasmus Sandin looked poised in his first career AHL playoff game with three assists on the night. He recorded the secondary assist on Baptiste's goal in the second period, the primary assist on Mueller's second period goal and the secondary assist on Mueller's third period power play goal.

Puck drops at 3:05PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

1-0-0-0 Overall Record 0-1-0-0

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 1

4 Goals For 1

1 Goals Against 4

33.3% Power Play Percentage 0%

100% Penalty Kill Percentage 66.7%

C. Mueller (2) Leading Goal Scorer T. Thompson (1)

C. Mueller (3)

R. Sandin (3) Leading Points Scorer T. Thompson (1)

K. Kaskisuo (1) Wins Leader -

