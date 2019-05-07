Marlies Set for Game Four of North Division Finals

The Toronto Marlies have a chance to close out the North Division Finals tonight in game four of the best-of-seven series against the Cleveland Monsters. After winning the first two games at home, the Marlies extended their post-game win streak to six on Sunday, blanking the Monsters 2-0 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

The Marlies' league-best power play (35%) has been lethal in the postseason and continues to be a key area of success for Toronto. They've converted on seven of 20 power play opportunities, and have been perfect on the penalty kill when playing away from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Monsters welcome some reinforcements to their lineup tonight, following the elimination of the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Alexandre Texier makes his return to the AHL and will look to make an immediate impact as the Monsters look to claw their way back into the series in tonight's must-win game.

Players to watch: Kasimir Kaskisuo picked up his sixth straight win on Sunday and has been lights out for the Marlies this postseason.Kaskisuo stopped all 35 shots he faced and is now 6-0-0-0 in the playoffs with a .953 Save Percentage and a 1.49 Goals Against Average. Dmytro Timashov scored the empty net goal on Sunday and has recorded a point (2-5-7) in each of Toronto's playoff games. Jeremy Bracco leads the Marlies in postseason scoring with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists).

Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind-the-scenes action from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

6-0-0-0 Overall Record 3-4-0-0

3-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-2-1-0

Win 3 Streak Loss 3

21 Goals For 19

9 Goals Against 17

35% Power Play Percentage 8.7%

88.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 65.4%

C. Mueller (5)

A. Brooks (5) Leading Goal Scorer M. Letestu (3)

J. Bracco (10) Leading Points Scorer S. Milano (10)

K. Kaskisuo (6) Wins Leader B. Thiessen (3)

