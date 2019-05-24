Marlies Set for Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

The Marlies and Checkers have a quick turnaround today following last night's overtime thriller that saw the Marlies even the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece. This marks the final home game of the series for the Marlies, and they'll look to take the lead on home ice before returning to Charlotte for Game 6, and Game 7 if necessary.

"We get a chance tomorrow to respond again and build off this and to finish things off, our final home game in this series and to put us in a good spot to go on the road, said head coach Sheldon Keefe following last night's game. "That's what we're playing for tomorrow."

Michael Carcone led the way for the Marlies last night with four points including a hat trick and the overtime winner. "We played with speed," added Carcone. "We played in their zone a lot more today and shut down their skill, so I think we did a good job in doing that and that's what made us successful."

Special teams are an area the Marlies can look to improve tonight as the power play has converted on only two of 14 opportunities this series. Last night the Marlies power play was 0 for 4 with a shorthanded goal against, while the penalty kill was 3 for 4, allowing Charlotte their first power play goal of the series.

Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2 and AHLTV.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

9-2-0-0 Overall Record 9-3-0-0

2-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-1-1-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 1

37 Goals For 47

25 Goals Against 26

29.7% Power Play Percentage 20.6%

87.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 88.5%

M. Carcone (6)

A. Brooks (6) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (8)

J. Bracco (14) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (17)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (7)

