Marlies Release Additional Seating for Calder Cup Finals

The Toronto Marlies return home Tuesday for Game 6 of the 2018 Calder Cup Finals. To accommodate our fans, additional seating has been added for what will be a third consecutive sellout crowd at Ricoh Coliseum. Seating will be added to the North End of the arena and tickets will be available for sale at 1 p.m. today on Ticketmaster.

The Finals are being televised live across Canada on TSN2 and in the United States on NHL Network. All seven games will be produced by and air on Leafs Nation Network. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2018 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit our Playoff Hub.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

