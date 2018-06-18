Marlies Re-Sign Colin Greening

June 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that forward Colin Greening has re-signed with the Marlies for the 2018-19 season.

Greening, 32, enters his third season with the Marlies. In his two seasons with the club, the St. John's-native served as an alternate captain, registering 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 142 regular season games. Greening has played in 31 postseason games, recording 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) and won his second Calder Cup and first of the Marlies franchise this past season. Drafted 204th overall in the seventh round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators, Greening played 286 NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 102 points (45 goals, 57 assists).

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.