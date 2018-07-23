Marlies Re-Sign Clune

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Rich Clune to a two-year contract.

Clune, 31, enters his fourth season with the defending Calder Cup champions. In his three seasons with the Marlies, the Toronto native has served as an alternate captain, registering 38 points (12 goals, 24 assists) and 308 penalty minutes in 133 regular season games. He has also skated in 19 regular season games with the Maple Leafs and 20 playoff games for the AHL club, collecting five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and 48 penalty minutes. Clune has played more than 600 games at the NHL and AHL level since being selected by the Dallas Stars 71st overall in the third round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

