Marlies Look to Win Second of Series on Sunday

The Toronto Marlies will look to earn their second win in as many days and make the most of home ice advantage in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Phantoms.

Coming off a 4-3 victory yesterday, the Marlies hope to take a 2-0 series lead before the series shifts back to Allentown.

Miro Aaltonen scored a pair of goals while Ben Smith and Adam Brooks added the others for the Marlies in the Game 1 win.

Entering Sunday's contest, the Marlies are focused on reducing time spent in the penalty box after the Phantoms converted on two of four power play opportunities yesterday.

With a pair of assists in yesterday's win, Andreas Johnsson continues to shine in the postseason as he now has 10 points (3G, 7A) since returning to the Marlies for Game 5 of the first round. Trevor Moore is tied for the team lead in points with 10 (3G, 7A) as well.

For the Phantoms, Chris Conner scored yesterday to extend the team lead in points as he now has nine points (5G, 4A) in the playoffs.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 PM and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, TSN 1050 Radio and AHL Live.

