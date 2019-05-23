Marlies Look to Even Series on Home Ice

The Toronto Marlies return to action today for Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals, looking to bounce back after back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Checkers. The Marlies were 7-0 in the 2019 postseason heading into this series and extended their win streak to eight straight after taking game one in Charlotte. The Marlies now found themselves down 2-1 in best-of-seven series and will look to rebound on home ice tonight and tomorrow.

Special teams were an issue that the Marlies will look to correct in Game 4 as the power play converted on only 1 of 7 opportunities on Tuesday. Charlotte's penalty kill did a good job of disrupting the Marlies' rhythm, and Alex Nedeljkovic was solid between the pipes, which made life difficult for Toronto. Going up against the top penalty kill in the league, the Marlies struggled to generate good entries and chances on the man-advantage, and that's something that they'll look to correct here tonight.

"We'll watch video and we'll correct it," said Marlies' forward Chris Mueller following Tuesday's game. "We have been a very good power play all playoffs, all regular season. You've got to give them a little credit, but we have to be better for our team."

"We've got a very good hockey team, we've just got to rebound and get Game 4," added Mueller. "We've got to create momentum, get pucks to the net. That's a good hockey team, playoffs aren't supposed to be easy, that's what makes winning so gratifying and so special. So, just dig in, believe in ourselves and we'll be fine."

Puck drops at 7:00PM

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

8-2-0-0 Overall Record 9-2-0-0

1-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Win 2

33 Goals For 44

22 Goals Against 22

33.3% Power Play Percentage 20%

89.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 87.5%

A. Brooks (6) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (7)

J. Bracco (13) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (15)

K. Kaskisuo (8) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (7)

