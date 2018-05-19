Marlies Kick off Conference Finals against Phantoms

The Toronto Marlies hit the ice Saturday for the first time since sweeping Syracuse in their second-round series, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams have been off for at least a week since last playing, with the Marlies sweeping the Crunch and the Phantoms beating the Charlotte Checkers in five games in the previous round.

It's the first meeting between the Marlies and Phantoms since January, a come-from-behind shootout victory for Toronto. The Marlies swept the two-game season series, outscoring the Phantoms 8-3 over a pair of games.

Trevor Moore scored twice in the season series and leads the Marlies in scoring throughout the playoffs, collecting three goals and six assists in nine games played.

Andreas Johnsson is producing at above a point-per-game, with eight points (3G, 5A) in five games. Five different Marlies have recorded seven points this postseason, including Dmytro Timashov who leads the team with five goals.

At the other end, Chris Conner leads the Phantoms with eight points (4G, 4A) in nine games played. Oskar Lindblom and Danick Martel also have four goals to tie for the Lehigh Valley team lead.

Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 4:00 PM. Fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, AHL Live and TSN 1050 Radio.

