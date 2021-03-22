Marlies Drop Second Straight to Belleville

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. McKenna (2) (K. Agostino, K. Kossila)

Goaltender: J. Woll (21/26), A. Redmond (1/1)

Belleville: E. Sokolov (4) (M. Kastelic, E. Brannstrom), A. Formenton (5) PP (M. Peca, E. Brannstrom), C. Williams (1) (V. Abramov, J. Dougherty), M. Kastelic (2) PP (O. Alsing, L. Thomson), J. LaBate (2) (C. Cassels, J. Beaudin)

Goaltender: A. Forsberg (33/34)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jeremy McKenna opened the scoring at 17:41 of the first period. He has two goals in consecutive games. He has four points (2 goal, 2 assists) in nine games this season with the Marlies.

Kenny Agostino recorded the primary assist on McKenna's first period goal. He has points (1-2-3) in consecutive games. Agostino has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 10 games with the Marlies.

Kalle Kossila had the secondary assist on McKenna's first period goal. Kossila has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 10 games with the Marlies.

Joseph Woll stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced in 51:04 of action. He is now 1-2-0-0 on the season with a 3.90 goals against average and 0.880 save percentage. Angus Redmond stopped the one shot he faced in relief of Woll. Redmond is 0-0-1-0 on the season with a 3.17 goals against average and 0.824 save percentage.

ON THE ROAD

Toronto's road record is 4-6-0-1 (9 PTS). Toronto's longest road point streak has reached four points on two occasions this season (02/15 to 02/16, 02/21 to 02/23).

The Marlies have been outscored by their opponents 37-34.

Joey Anderson and Tyler Gaudet lead the Marlies in goals (4). Kenny Agostinoand Gaudet lead the team in points (10) and Agostino leads the team in assists (7).

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 3-for-5 on the penalty kill and 0-for-8 on the power play.

Toronto had a 34-27 edge in shots in all situations. Calle Rosen led the Marlies with six shots on goal.

The Marlies are 7-8-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and 0-2-0-0 against the Belleville Senators.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 when leading after the first period and 0-7-0-1 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 3-6-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 0-2-0-0 in Saturday games and are 3-4-0-1 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: J. Anderson, T. Gaudet, T. Kivihalme (5)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet (8)

Points: T. Gaudet (13)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: C. Rosen (43)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+14)

PIMS: R. Clune (22)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 18 Kai Edmonds (G) - Released from ATO

Nic Petan (LW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 17 Kenny Agostino (LW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Alexander Barabanov (F) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 16 Alex Galchenyuk (C) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Timothy Liljegren (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Calle Rosen (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 24 vs. Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 29 vs. Stockton - 2:00 p.m.

March 31 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 3 vs. Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

April 9 vs. Stockton - 7;00 p.m.

