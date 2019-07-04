Marlies Announce Player Signings

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Marcus Power, defenceman Sergei Sapego and goaltender Maksim Zhukov.

Power, 25, registered 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) through 58 games this past season with the Growlers. In 21 playoff games, the St. John's native recorded 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists). Power appeared in 110 games with the University of Prince Edward Island (USports), collecting 107 points (42 goals, 65 assists).

Sapego, 19, recorded 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 58 games in his second season with Prince Albert (WHL). In 23 playoff games, the Vitebsk, Belarus native collected 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists), capturing the WHL Championship.

Zhukov, 19, split the 2018-19 season between the Barrie Colts (OHL) and the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL). He posted a 3.43 goals against average and a .900 save percentage in 19 games with the Colts. Through 31 games with Green Bay, he had a 2.25 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. In 2016-17, he was named the WJC Best Goaltender in the Under-18 World Championships, securing the best save percentage (.926) and won the bronze medal with Russia. The Kaliningrad, Russia native was originally drafted 96th overall in the fourth round by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

