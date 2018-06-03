Marlies and Stars Square off Again in Game 2

The Toronto Marlies will look to take a two-game lead back to Texas when the second game of the Calder Cup Finals goes on Sunday.

The Marlies won the series opener after a six-goal effort on Saturday, powered by six different skaters who found the back of the net.

Trevor Moore's game winner was his fifth of the playoffs, and now puts him in a tie for fourth most playoff points this year with 14. Moore enters Sunday riding a five-game point streak and has four goals and three assists in his last seven games.

Chris Mueller turned in a three-point performance on Saturday, stretching his point streak to three games. Mueller has two goals and six assists in his last seven contests.

Saturday's win was the Marlies tenth straight, stretching back to Game 5 of the opening round against Utica.

Texas' offense was driven by Travis Morin and Justin Dowling, both of who collected three points yesterday. Morin's two goals give him 11 points (6G, 5A) so far this postseason.

Special teams could again be an important factor in Game 2, after Texas capitalized on the power play twice in Saturday's game. The Marlies also added one on the power play and the two sides enter with power play conversions over 20% so far throughout the playoffs. The Marlies have converted on 23.2% of chances while Texas have converted on 24.1% of opportunities.

Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 4:00 and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, NHL Network and TSN 1050 Radio.

