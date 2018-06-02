Marlies and Stars Set for Game 1 Showdown

The Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars are set to kick off the 2018 Calder Cup Finals on Saturday at Ricoh Coliseum, marking the Marlies' second ever trip to the fourth round.

After sweeping Lehigh Valley in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Marlies have won nine straight games stretching back to a Game 5 victory over Utica in the opening round.

Texas dispatched the Rockford IceHogs in the west, beating them in six games, four of which went to overtime.

Saturday's matchup will be the first of the season between the two sides, who last met in the postseason for the 2013 Western Conference Finals.

Offensively, the Marlies have been powered by a deep attack that's spread around all four lines. Each forward has scored at least once throughout the postseason, with Andreas Johnsson leading the way with 15 points (6G, 9A) in just nine games.

He is one of six players that has recorded ten or more points throughout the playoffs, a list that also includes Trevor Moore (4G, 9A), Ben Smith (5G, 6A), Carl Grundstrom (6G, 4A), Miro Aaltonen (4G, 6A) and Chris Mueller (2G, 8A).

At the other end, Curtis McKenzie leads the Stars in scoring with 14 points (6G, 8A) while rookie Sheldon Dries has had success finding the back of the net, scoring seven times in 15 games.

Between the pipes, both teams boast strong goaltending so far. Garret Sparks, who has started 12 games for the Marlies, comes into play with just a 1.96 goals against average while Texas' Mike McKenna, who faced Toronto last year with Syracuse, has a 1.97 GAA.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 PM and fans can tune in live on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, NHL Network (US), AHL Live and TSN 1050 Radio.

