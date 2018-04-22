Marlies and Comets Clash Again in Game 2

April 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies will look to earn a second straight victory as the series turns to Game 2 on Sunday.

Chris Mueller was the overtime hero in yesterday's game, finally burying one on his seventh shot in the game as the Marlies struck first in the opening round.

Stretching back to the regular season, the Marlies and Comets have now required extra time to decide the game in three consecutive meetings.

Jeremy Bracco and Justin Holl had the other goals for Toronto, while Dmytro Timashov earned a pair of assists. Ben Smith and Calle Rosen each got on the score sheet with assists, as well.

Special teams proved to be an important part of Saturday's game, as each team had seven power play opportunities.

The Marlies penalty kill was up to task, killing off six of the seven shorthanded situations, including a pair in overtime. Toronto's penalty kill posted a league-best 88.9% success rate in the regular season but had troubles with Utica, who converted on 21.4% of their power play chances in the season series.

Looking ahead to Game 2 Sunday, the Marlies will look to maintain that success on the penalty kill while also limiting the number of chances Utica has on the man advantage.

Mueller's goal was the one time the Marlies converted on the power play so they'll also look to make the most of those opportunities on Sunday.

Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 4:00 and tickets are still available. Fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network or AHL Live.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

1-0-0 Overall Record 0-0-1

1-0 Series Record 0-1

Win 1 Streak Loss 1

3 Goals For 2

2 Goals Against 3

14.3% Power Play Percentage 14.3%

85.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.7%

J. Bracco, J. Holl, C. Mueller (1) Leading Goal Scorer Z. MacEwen, M. Chaput (1)

D. Timashov (2) Leading Points Scorer M. Chaput (2)

G. Sparks (1) Wins Leader N/A

