Marlies Advance to Second Round with Win over Comets

April 29, 2018





The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Syracuse Crunch in the second round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. Game One of the North Division Finals will take place on Thursday, May 3rd at Ricoh Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. ET. Toronto defeated the Utica Comets 4-0 today to win the best-of-five series (3-2) at Ricoh Coliseum.

The North Division Finals will follow the standard seven game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series. The full series breakdown can be found below;

North Division Finals Schedule

1 vs SYR May 3 7:00 PM LNN

2 vs SYR May 5 4:00 PM LNN

3 @ SYR May 6 7:00 PM LNN

4 @ SYR May 8 7:00 PM LNN

5* vs SYR May 12 4:00 PM LNN

6* @ SYR May 14 7:00 PM LNN

7* vs SYR May 16 7:00 PM LNN

* If necessary

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be televised live on Leafs Nation Network. Purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs or for single game tickets.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster ended the season featuring 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

