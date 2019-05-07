Marlies Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Toronto Marlies advance for the sixth time in franchise history to the Eastern Conference Finals following tonight's 6-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters to sweep the North Division Finals. Home dates for the third-round are below with opponent to be decided following the Atlantic Division Finals, featuring the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes) and the Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals). Toronto will start the seven game series on the road and return home for Games 3, 4 and 5.

Eastern Conference Finals - Home Dates

GAME DATE TIME

Game 3 Tues., May 21 7:00 p.m. EST

Game 4 Thurs., May 23 7:00 p.m. EST

*Game 5 *If necessary

Fri., May 24 7:00 p.m. EST

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be broadcast on Leafs Nation Network and AHL TV. Canadian residents can also stream games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2019-20 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets will be available for sale Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2019 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit Marlies.ca/playoffs2019.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).

