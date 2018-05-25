Marlies Advance to Calder Cup Finals

May 25, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies advance to the Calder Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history. The Marlies will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals, the Rockford IceHogs or the Texas Stars. Following tonight's 3-1 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Marlies have now won nine straight playoff games, sweeping both the North Division and Eastern Conference Finals.

The first game of the Calder Cup Finals is scheduled for Saturday, June 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET at Ricoh Coliseum. Games 3 to 5 will be confirmed with the completion of the Western Conference Finals. The home schedule is below.

The Toronto Marlies advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals following their series sweep against the Syracuse Crunch in the North Division Finals on May 8th. The Marlies defeated the Utica Comets 3-2 in the best-of-five first round series of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

1 vs TEX/RFD June 2 4:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

2 vs TEX/RFD June 3 4:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

6* vs TEX/RFD Jun 14 7:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

7* vs TEX/RFD Jun 16 7:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

* If necessary

The Calder Cup Finals will be broadcast live on Leafs Nation Network, TSN2 and can be heard on TSN 1050. Purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in the Finals. Single game tickets will be available for sale tomorrow (Saturday, May 26) as of noon through Ticketmaster. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2018 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit our Playoff Hub.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.