Marksmen Sign Veteran Forward Bryan Moore Ahead of Opening Night

October 21, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of veteran forward Bryan Moore ahead of Opening Night 2023.

Moore, 29, played 35 games for the Marksmen across the last two seasons, and brings a wealth of professional hockey experience to the lineup.

"Over the last 8 years Bryan and I have built a very strong relationship on and off the ice, so it's exciting to be able to work with him and have him in our dressing room," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are a young team that will lean on his experience and talent."

Moore has played professional hockey since 2015, and has logged a total of 166 (76G+90A) points in 191 ECHL games, as well as 9 (3G+6A) points in 55 AHL games.

"With this signing we add toughness, skill and leadership to our group," said Cruthers. "We all know he is a fan favorite, and to have the ability to add him on opening night should be exciting for the entire city."

