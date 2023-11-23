Marksmen Sign Veteran Defenseman Preston Kugler

November 23, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Preston Kugler.

Kugler, 26, has over 80 games of SPHL experience, and started the 2023-24 season with the Birmingham Bulls, recording an assist in 2 games.

Fayetteville not only adds size on the back end with Kugler's 194-pound, 6'2" frame, but winning experience too, as the West Palm Beach, Florida, native won an FPHL championship with the Columbus River Dragons in 2021.

Single-game tickets are on sale for Hockey in Fayetteville Night, Saturday, December 2 at 6p.m. at the Crown Coliseum, and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games.

For all roster updates, team news, and live score updates, visit marksmenhockey.com or follow along on social media.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.