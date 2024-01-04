Marksmen Sign Tyler Vanuden, Hunter Returned to Marksmen from Komets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of forward Tyler Vanuden Thursday.

Vanuden, 26, most recently played for Buffalo State College, where he recorded 32 (17G+15A) points in 50 games.

"Tyler is a skilled forward with the ability to produce points," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are excited to see what he does at the professional level."

Prior to college, the Fort Frances, Ontario, native capped off his junior play with a VIJHL championship as a member of the Victoria Cougars in 2018-19. He finished that season with 47 points in 34 games played.

In an additional roster move, forward Dalton Hunter has been returned to the Fayetteville Marksmen from the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL).

Hunter played three games for Fort Wayne, his first shot at ECHL hockey, after being called up December 24.

Catch Vanuden, Hunter and the Marksmen in action on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by The Zara Law Firm, Friday January 5 at 7PM, and Disney Night, Saturday January 6 at 6PM.

