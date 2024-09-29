Marksmen Sign Tyler Love

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Love for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Friday.

"We're excited to welcome Tyler back into the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He had an immediate impact on our blueline after arriving from his college season and we're really looking forward to seeing what he will bring in his first full year as a pro."

Love, 24, played 11 games for the Marksmen in the 2023-24 regular season, and recorded 8 points (2g, 6a). In college, the Moon Township, Penn. native split time between Robert Morris University and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, playing in 42 NCAA Division-I games and 81 NCAA Division-III games.

Love joins fellow defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth and Alex Wilkins, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, Austen Long, Ryan Nolan and Tyler Vanuden on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

