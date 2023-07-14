Marksmen Sign Two-Time SPHL Champion Kyle Sharkey as Assistant Coach
July 14, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have agreed to terms with Kyle Sharkey as assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.
Sharkey, 30, a native of Moore, Okla. - served as an assistant coach with NAHL's Minot (N.D.) Minotauros last season.
"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Marksmen," said Sharkey. "My family and I are looking forward to making Fayetteville home and can't wait to be a part of the community."
Sharkey logged 150 SPHL games as a player and notched 130 points (50g, 80a), all with the Huntsville Havoc. In 2018-19, Sharkey finished third in points for the eventual President's Cup champion Havoc.
A two-time SPHL champion, Sharkey also contributed for the 2017-18 championship Havoc team, and served as an alternate captain for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on the Pointers 2015-16 NCAA division-III championship squad.
"[Sharkey] brings a championship pedigree as a player and has valuable experience in the SPHL," said head coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is eager to grow as a coach and will have an immediate impact on our team."
With Sharkey's experience, the Marksmen round out the 2023-24 coaching staff with a combined eight championships between two coaches.
I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running," said Sharkey, "and helping to build a culture we will be proud of for years to come."
