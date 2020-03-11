Marksmen Sign Two Ahead of First Place Battle

The Marksmen have signed Ryan Kuhn and Christian Lloyd ahead of a three game weekend against Peoria.

Kuhn is a 6'0, 187lbs forward who played three seasons with NCAA Divison 1 Niagara University Purple Eagles before finishing his collegiate career at SUNY - Plattsburgh.

Lloyd is a 5'11, 201lbs defensemen who started his collegiate career with the Sacred Heart University Pioneers before heading to Elmira College.

In a corresponding moves, we have waived F Matt Robertson and Nigel Slade

Welcome to Fayetteville, Ryan and Christian!

