Marksmen Sign Two Ahead of First Place Battle
March 11, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Marksmen sign two ahead of first place battle
The Marksmen have signed Ryan Kuhn and Christian Lloyd ahead of a three game weekend against Peoria.
Kuhn is a 6'0, 187lbs forward who played three seasons with NCAA Divison 1 Niagara University Purple Eagles before finishing his collegiate career at SUNY - Plattsburgh.
Lloyd is a 5'11, 201lbs defensemen who started his collegiate career with the Sacred Heart University Pioneers before heading to Elmira College.
In a corresponding moves, we have waived F Matt Robertson and Nigel Slade
Welcome to Fayetteville, Ryan and Christian!
